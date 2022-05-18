Rajiv Gandhi assassination: ‘After 31 years, my mother’s fight for justice led to release’, says AG Perarivalan

File photo

After a major decision by the Supreme Court, AG Perarivalan was released today from jail after spending over 30 years in prison. Perarivalan was convicted in 1988 for the assignation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and has been in prison ever since.

After being released from prison, AG Perarivalan spoke to media persons present on the site and expressed his gratitude to his lawyers and his family. He also talked about how the Supreme Court’s verdict on his release was a victory for his mother.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan, who was released by the Supreme Court after 31 years of imprisonment, said it was his mother’s fight for justice and her struggles that ultimately paved way for his release.

While feeding sweets to his mother outside his residence in Jolarpettai, he spoke to the reporters and talked about how his mother faced many humiliations and rejections during this time. He also expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court judges and his lawyers.

His father Kuyilnathan while speaking to media persons said that the decision on Perarivalan`s marriage will be taken after discussion with relatives and family members. There is a huge flow of relatives, friends, and well-wishers at the residence of Perarivalan.

While speaking to reporters, Perarivalan said, "For the past 31 years, only the legal fight was in our minds. I have been released only today. I have to breathe now. I will discuss with my family about my future."

He thanked the Late Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer for writing to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his release. "Justice Krishna Iyer in his letter told Singh ‘...I kneel before you for my release," Perarivalan said, as per IANS reports.

A Supreme Court bench of Justice L. Nageswar Rao and Justice B. R. Gawai issued orders releasing Perarivalan using Section 142 of the Constitution and using extraordinary powers of the court.

It may be noted that the central government had not given its consent for the release of Perarivalan and the Government of India has contended that it was only for the President of India to take a decision on the release of Perarivalan.

(With IANS inputs)

