‘Rajiv also means kamal’: Political row erupts over India’s G20 Presidency lotus logo, Congress-BJP trade barbs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo of India’s G20 Presidency earlier this week, and the logo featured an orange and green coloured lotus symbol, which has now sparked a political row between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress.

The BJP and Congress traded barbs over the recently revealed G20 symbol of India, with the opposition party linking the official symbol of the BJP and the G20 summit. Further, Congress also accused BJP of “shamelessly” promoting itself using G20.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed BJP, saying that even former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had rejected the idea of making the Congress symbol India’s national flag, while BJP is still promoting its party through the G20 Presidency.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh said, “Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become the official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!”

Hitting back at the Congress party for its attacks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla pointed out that there is no political connotation to the official logo of the G20 summit, and the lotus happens to be the national flower of India.

The BJP leader tweeted, “Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be the aasan of Maa Lakshmi - Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you remove Kamal from the name of Kamal Nath? Btw Rajiv also means Kamal ! Hope you see no agenda there!!!"

PM Modi unveiled the official logo and theme for India’s G20 Presidency on Tuesday, saying that the lotus in the logo represents hope and harmony in the midst of these uncertain times, references to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said, “I congratulate countrymen on the historic occasion of India's G20 presidency. 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the world is one family)' is the signature of India's compassion for the world. The lotus portrays India's cultural heritage and faith in bringing the world together.”

