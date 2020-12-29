Rajinikanth backs out of political debut, says will serve people without entering politics

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was set to make an important announcement regarding the launch of his political party on December 31 has backed out. Rajinikanth has released a statement in which he made mention of his recent health setback and says he is sorry and no one feels as bad as he does at this moment.

Rajinikanth also made a mention about the new wave of COVID-19 and how he is at high risk owing to his kidney transplant and being under immunosuppressants.

Rajinikanth said in a statement posted on his Twitter account that he sees what happened during the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe and the subsequent health scare as a message from God.

For the uninformed, Rajinikanth was hospitalised in Hyderabad last Friday after his blood pressure fluctuated. When doctors found nothing alarming with the superstar’s health condition, he was discharged on Sunday and was recommended to rest for a week.

Rajinikanth, in his statement today, said his pain is cannot be explained in words.

"If I campaign only through the media and social media after I start the party, I will not be able to create the political upheaval and win big in the (upcoming Tamil Nadu) elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality," he said in the statement issued in Tamil.

(This is a developing story. More to follow.)