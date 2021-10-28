Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Zee media understood from the veteran actor's publicist that he has visited for a regular medical check-up and might have to stay overnight for observation.

Rajinikanth had been to New Delhi this week to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his stellar contribution to Indian cinema over the last 45years. On Wednesday, the actor had tweeted pictures of his meetings with the President of India and the Prime Minister.

The superstar is awaiting the release of his 168th flick titled 'Annaatthe', which is to hit the screens on Diwali.

(This is a developing story)