Rajesh and Rashmi Bothra, RB Investments founders, allegedly defrauded banks of Rs 12000 crore

The allegations have cast a shadow over their achievements. The fraud reportedly involves multiple Indian banks and their branches in foreign locations.

Rajesh and Rashmi Bothra are well-known names in the business world. They founded RB Investments, an investment firm with operations across India and several international locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai. However, the duo have now come under scammer. They are accused of orchestrating a massive financial fraud amounting to Rs 12,000 crore.

The allegations have cast a shadow over their achievements, bringing them under intense scrutiny by Indian authorities. The couple is known for their strategic investments and their role in nurturing emerging startups.

According to information provided by a whistleblower, the Bothras allegedly executed a complex scheme to defraud Indian banks by laundering money through various international channels. The fraud reportedly involves multiple Indian banks and their branches in foreign locations, making it one of the largest financial scandals in recent history.

The whistleblower's report outlines a series of alleged criminal activities undertaken by the Bothras. These activities include violations under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, among others. Moreover, the couple is accused of violating the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The authorities have been urged to take immediate action against the two. A formal notice has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), requesting the formation of a SIT comprising representatives from CBI, RBI, SEBI, and ED. The SIT is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of the Bothras and their companies, RB Investments and Founder Bank Capital, to uncover the full extent of the alleged fraud and money laundering operations.

Furthermore, the notice highlights the need for an investigation into the companies that received investments from RB Investments and Founder Bank Capital without conducting proper Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.