Rajasthan weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, issues yellow alert for THESE districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered rainfall in east Rajasthan and at isolated places in western areas of the state. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall was recorded in other parts in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am, a MeT department spokesperson said.

A yellow alert, which is a watch and stay updated alert by the weather department, has also been issued for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner, and Hanumangarh.

Mount Abu tehsil recorded 150 mm rainfall, followed by 100 mm in Pushkar, 90 mm each in Kotda and Dhambola, 80 mm each in Sarwar and Udaipurvati, 70 mm each in Railmagra and Khetri, 60 mm each in Chikali, Mawli, Asind, Geola, and Reodar. Several other places across the state recorded rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 50 mm during this period.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 246 new Covid cases, while two more people died due to the viral disease, according to officials.

According to the Health Department, one fatality each was reported from Ajmer and Bikaner, taking the death toll to 9,576. Of the new cases, 63 were reported from Jodhpur followed by 45 from Jaipur, 25 from Bikaner, 20 from Jalore, 19 from Ajmer, 14 from Udaipur, and 13 from Alwar among other places.

On Wednesday, 185 people recovered from the disease while there are 1,438 active Covid cases in the state, officials said.