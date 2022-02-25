BJP's Ratna Kumari Shahpura is candidate for Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Election

Featuring the legacy of Shahpura’s, a big and respectful name in Viratnagar, Ratna Kumari Shahpura is all set to become a people choice contender in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. “I won’t let down the faith shown by the people of my constituency and will take strong steps towards the welfare & wellbeing of the people, says the strong BJP candidate Ratna Kumari Shahpura.”

The rural and underprivileged are the ones who need more attention. Empowering women in our society, blood donation camps, establishing skill development programs helped me to understand several issues of rural peoples and work accordingly for their betterment, she explained.

Talking about the Shahpura’s tradition in the advancement of her constituency, Ratna Kumari says, “I have witnessed the work of my in-laws carefully. My Mother-in-law being an MLA from Viratnagar was a strong woman indeed. Her work and passion to upgrade the lifestyle of the underprivileged were intense. She did everything possible to her, and now, I want to follow her footsteps towards the progress of my constituency people.”

Ratna Kumari Shahpura is active in running women empowerment programs through skill development and providing several job opportunities for women. “Every woman should stand on her feet. If a woman in the house is educated, then only the whole house will know the power of education. I want to create maximum job opportunities for women and try to make them independent, says the powerful BJP contender.”

Apart from women empowerment programs, Ratna Kumari is also actively involved in skill development activities. She has launched ‘Rani Ratna Kumari Foundation’ for underrated, illiterate women and communities in the year 2016.

“The lifestyle and livelihood of people living in the rural areas need much attention. My main aim is to at least provide them with the basic facilities and make them strong, says Ratna Kumari.”

On talking about initiating health campaigns, she explained, “I have run many free medical health checkup camps, blood donation booths. These initiatives helped people in many ways and made people vigilant about their health.”

Her establishment of a self-help group for women “Sakhi Mandal” in various villages was immensely appreciated and her views on making women confident and independent were highly rewarding. Also camps for expecting mothers, child health, combating malnutrition, and child welfare camps were satisfactorily admired by the local citizens.

Ratna Kumari proved herself from every front, and thus, she is truly a people’s choice candidate who can certainly think of development and improvement for the constituency people.

