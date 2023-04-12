Search icon
Rajasthan Vande Bharat Express: Route, train timings, fare, and more

The first Vande Bharat in Rajasthan will begin and it will be the fastest semi-high-speed train.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Rajasthan Vande Bharat Express: Route, train timings, fare, and more
Vande Bharat Express, Rajasthan | Photo: PTI

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday through video conferencing. The Vande Bharat Express train will run on the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment route. 

The train is set to complete the journey an hour earlier than the present fastest train running on the route, said a release. The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric territory in the world. 

Once started, the train will improve the connectivity of Rajasthan's major tourist destinations, including Pushkar and Ajmer Dargah, and boost the region's socio-economic development. 

Train route: Timing

The services for the Vande Bharat train will begin on Thursday, starting from Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment. The Rajasthan Vande Bharat will have a stoppage in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram. 

This train will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment to Ahmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes. The train will run 6 days a week. 

The train will begin at 6:20 am and will reach Delhi by 11:30 am. From Delhi, it will start the journey at 6.40 pm and complete the journey to Ajmer at 11.55 pm.

Rajasthan Vande Bharat: Ticket price 

The fare for Vande Bharat Express (Train No- 20978) between Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer will be Rs 1,250 including Rs 308 catering charges. Rs 2,270 in the Executive Class, which includes Rs 369 catering charges.

Meanwhile, the fare on Vande Bharat Express (Train No 20977) from Ajmer Jn to Delhi Cantonment will be Rs 1,085 in Chair car including Rs 142 catering charges and Rs 2,075 in Executive Class which will include Rs 175 catering charge.

