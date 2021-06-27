Rajasthan Unlock: CM Ashok Gehlot relaxes curbs from June 28 as Covid-19 cases dip - Know what's allowed

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced further relaxations from June 28 in the wake of a significant fall in the number of Covid19 cases in Rajasthan. The new guidelines were issued on Sunday and will be operative from 5 am on Monday, June 28.

Now, all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments have to ensure the vaccination of their staff.

Relaxations given by Rajasthan government-

- Government offices can operate till 6 pm. In offices where there are less than 25 employees, full strength would be allowed. However, where there are over 25 employees, only 50 per cent staff would be allowed.

- Business establishments employees should be vaccinated, can operate till 7 pm.

- Mini-buses are permitted to function from 5 am to 8 pm in the cities only if their driver and operator have got at least the first dose of the vaccine.

- Travel by private vehicles will be allowed from Monday to Saturday (5 am till 8 pm).

- Parks will be open from 5 am to 8 am. People who have been administered their first vaccine dose will be allowed from 4 to 7 pm as well.

- Dine-in facility will be allowed at restaurants from 9 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.

Also read Maharashtra lockdown: Thackeray govt tightens unlocking rules amid Delta Plus variant scare

- All shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments have to ensure the vaccination of their staff.

- Gyms and restaurants with at least 60 per cent of the staff are completely vaccinated will be permitted to open for an additional three hours from 4 pm till 7 pm.

- The gym and restaurant operators will have to ensure screening facility and masks for their customers.

- Those shops and commercial establishments where at least 60 per cent of the staff have taken their first dose of vaccine will be allowed to open for an additional three hours from 4 pm till 7 pm.

- At clubs, only outdoor activities will be allowed. But those clubs where Covid vaccinations have been done will be allowed to open indoor sports activities and restaurants as well.

- Weddings can be held in gardens, wedding halls and hotels with a maximum of 40 people till 4 pm from July 1.