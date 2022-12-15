Rajasthan: Udaipur shop sells 'MADE IN PAKISTAN' toffees containing beef, controversy erupts

File Photo

In Rajasthan's Udaipur, a toffee is being sold these days, that has "Made in Pakistan" written on it. Apart from this, it also has beef gelatin listed on it as one of the ingredients. As soon as this came to people's attention, a complaint was filed after which the food department swung into action and a team of food inspectors raided the shop at Delhi Gate and seized the toffee packets. The department has now sent the sample to the lab for examination.

Reports state that the Food Inspector raided a shop named Chocolate and Birthday Decoration Items located at the Dehli Gate intersection of Udaipur. Here, the team discovered three big packets of toffee. There were 24 toffees in two closed packets. In one open packet, 23 toffees were kept.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that from this shop, toffee is also being supplied to other shops in the city. The shopkeeper, when asked, said that bought the toffee from Mumbai but he did not get the bill for it.

People have objected to selling toffee made in Pakistan in the city market and one that has beef gelatin in it. People have demanded the administration stop the sale immediately.

The address of Balochistan is also written on the seized packet. This toffee has been made keeping children in mind. Its name is "chili-milli". A pouch contains 24 toffees which cost Rs 20. Packed in a colorful pouch, this toffee clearly has "Made in Pakistan" written on it.

Also, the address is written as Manufactured Baii Ismail Industry Limited C-230, HITE Hub, Balochistan, Pakistan. Along with this, there is also a red mark on the toffee, which is used for non-vegetarian items.

Food Inspector Ashok Gupta said that the confiscated toffee has been sent to the lab for examination. Information about the correct content of the toffee will be available only after the report comes. Action will be taken on the basis of that.

(With inputs from Avinash Jagnawat)