Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rajasthan: Two killed after rock falls on them during illegal stone mining in Bharatpur

The incident occurred in Gopalgarh police station area on Thursday night and the bodies were recovered on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

Rajasthan: Two killed after rock falls on them during illegal stone mining in Bharatpur
Rajasthan: Two killed after rock falls on them during illegal stone mining in Bharatpur | Photo: File (Representational image)

Two labourers were killed when a rock fell on them during illegal stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in Gopalgarh police station area on Thursday night and the bodies were recovered on Friday. Police said the deceased were identified as Azharuddin (24) and Shazad (22).

SP Shyam Singh said the mines department has registered a case of illegal mining. He said both the labourers were residents of Haryana. MP Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli reached the site and talked to the officers present there. She said the police had earlier said that mining was being done legally, but when she reached the spot and talked to the officers there, they admitted that it was illegal mining.

"The officers of police and forest department are shifting the blame on each other and therefore illegal mining is being done," she said. She said that more labourers are likely to be trapped under the debris. "I request the chief minister to set up a committee on illegal mining and the debris should be completely removed so that it could be known how many labourers are trapped," she added.

READ | Here's why the Election Commission didn't announce Gujarat Assembly Polls

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dussehra Ravan Dahan: Five places in Delhi where you can go to watch it
Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji pose for paps
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dragon fruit: 5 health benefits of this exotic looking fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.