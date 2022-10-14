Rajasthan: Two killed after rock falls on them during illegal stone mining in Bharatpur | Photo: File (Representational image)

Two labourers were killed when a rock fell on them during illegal stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in Gopalgarh police station area on Thursday night and the bodies were recovered on Friday. Police said the deceased were identified as Azharuddin (24) and Shazad (22).

SP Shyam Singh said the mines department has registered a case of illegal mining. He said both the labourers were residents of Haryana. MP Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli reached the site and talked to the officers present there. She said the police had earlier said that mining was being done legally, but when she reached the spot and talked to the officers there, they admitted that it was illegal mining.

"The officers of police and forest department are shifting the blame on each other and therefore illegal mining is being done," she said. She said that more labourers are likely to be trapped under the debris. "I request the chief minister to set up a committee on illegal mining and the debris should be completely removed so that it could be known how many labourers are trapped," she added.

