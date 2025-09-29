Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Rajasthan to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains: Delhi-Jodhpur in 8 hours, check route, timings and stoppages

The inauguration is planned for Thursday, 25 September, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to flag off the trains. Although Vande Bharat trains are designed to reach speeds of up to 180 kmph, track conditions currently limit their operation to around 160 kmph.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Indian Railways will soon introduce two new Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Delhi with Jodhpur and Bikaner. The new services are expected to cut travel time by more than an hour and provide faster, more comfortable journeys for passengers travelling between Rajasthan and the national capital.

The inauguration is planned for Thursday, 25 September, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to flag off the trains. Although Vande Bharat trains are designed to reach speeds of up to 180 kmph, track conditions currently limit their operation to around 160 kmph. The latest version of the train comes with sleeper coaches and is intended to gradually replace Rajdhani trains on long-distance routes. This development is part of Indian Railways’ modernisation drive to make travel quicker and more comfortable across the country.

Train Timings and Routes

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

  • Departure: 5:30 am from Jodhpur
  • Arrival: 1:30 pm at Delhi Cantt
  • Return: 3:10 pm from Delhi Cantt, reaching Jodhpur at 11:15 pm
  • Stops: Degana, Makrana, Jaipur, Alwar

Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

  • Departure: 5:45 am from Bikaner
  • Arrival: 11:50 am at Delhi Cantt
  • Return: 4:45 pm from Delhi Cantt, reaching Bikaner at 11:00 pm
  • Stops: Ratangarh, Churu, Rewari

The North Western Railway (NWR) zone will operate and maintain these semi-high-speed trains. Officials say the new services will boost regional connectivity, improve travel convenience, and support local economies by making access to Delhi easier for business and tourism.

Existing Vande Bharat Services in Rajasthan

Rajasthan already runs four Vande Bharat Express pairs:

  • Ajmer to Chandigarh via Delhi (20977/20978)
  • Jodhpur to Sabarmati (12461/12462)
  • Udaipur to Jaipur (20979/20980)
  • Udaipur to Agra Cantt (20981/20982)

The first Vande Bharat train in the state was launched on 12 April 2023, between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt. It was also the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train to run on high-rise overhead electric lines.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
