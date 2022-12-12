Search icon
Rajasthan: Three students, preparing for entrance exams, allegedly die by suicide in Kota; probe underway

Two of the deceased students were from Bihar while the third was from Madhya Pradesh. The police have not found any suicide note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

Representational Image

Three students preparing for competitive entrance exams in Rajasthan’s Kota allegedly died by suicide on Monday. The bodies of the students, aged 16, 17 and 18, have been kept in mortuary while police have started an investigation into the incident, reported NDTV. 

Two of the deceased students were from Bihar while the third was from Madhya Pradesh. Ankush and Ujjwal - hailing from Bihar - were preparing for engineering and medical entrance tests and stayed in adjacent rooms of the same hostel. Pravan, who hailed from MP, was preparing for NEET, a pre-medical entrance test. 

The police have not found any suicide notes till now. More details are awaited. 

 

