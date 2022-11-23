Rajasthan: Tantrik forces couple to have sex in front of him, pours superglue on them; both dead | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a horrifying crime that occurred in Rajasthan, a tantrik was apprehended for forcing a couple to engage in sexual activity in his presence before fatally stabbing them with a knife. According to reports, on November 18, police discovered the deceased's naked bodies in an Udaipur forest. Rahul, a 30-year-old teacher at a government school, and Sonu, a 28-year-old woman, have been named as the victims.

In the boundaries of the Gogunda police station, bodies were discovered in the Kelabawdi forest. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased man's private areas had been hacked. According to Police Superintendent Vikas Kumar, the two were wed to different spouses.

Police learned about the tantrik during their investigation, detained him, and he later confessed to committing the crime. The two met at the Ichchapoorna Sheshnaag Bhavji Mandir in Bhadavi Gudah, where their families would go to see the tantrik. The two quickly became romantically involved, which led to frequent arguments between Rahul and his wife.

The tantrik who had been apprehended, identified as Bhalesh Kumar, was sought out by Rahul's wife. Bhalesh used to make amulets for people and has lived here for the past seven to eight years, according to the police. The tantrik told Rahul's wife about Rahul and Sonu's extramarital relationship because he had grown close to Sonu.

Rahul soon learned that the tantrik had disclosed his relationship with Sonu to his wife. The two accused the tantrik of being falsely accused of molestation and threatened to defame him. The tantric devised a plan to exact revenge on them out of concern that he might lose the good name he had worked so hard to establish over the years. He asked Rahul and Sonu to have sex in front of him on November 15 in the evening at a remote location in a forest.

According to the police, the tantrik planned to kill both of them while they were engaged in sexual activity so that when their bodies were discovered, they would be in an offensive position and he could easily flee. Rahul and Sonu were allegedly stuck to each other for some time after the tantrik poured feviquick over them, according to the police.

Police reported that the two victims tried to separate from one another but their skin began ripping off. Sonu also sustained injuries to her private organs, and Rahul's private area was severed from his body. He killed Sonu by stabbing him with a knife and then slit Rahul's throat. After committing the crime, he left the scene.

According to India Today, the police brought him before the court, which remanded him for three days in police custody. The police will question Bhalesh Kumar further regarding the evidence they have that he spoke to the woman on his phone.

