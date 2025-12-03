Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India
INDIA
There were two soldiers present in the tank. One managed to come out while the other got stuck.
An Army soldier was killed during a routine military exercise in the Indira Gandhi canal in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday morning. There were two soldiers in the tank. While one managed to come out, the other got trapped, PTI reported. The body could be retrieved only after several hours of operation, police said.
"A routine training exercise in which the armoured vehicles were practising to cross the canal was going on when the tank got stuck in the middle and started sinking," police said. "There were two soldiers present in the tank. One managed to come out while the other got stuck," they said.
Following the information, police, as well as teams of the State Disaster Response Force and civil defence, rushed to the spot and managed to pull out the body. "Postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday," the police said.