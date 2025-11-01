FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rajasthan: Sixth-grade girl dies after falling from roof at prestigious private school in Jaipur

A sixth-grade girl died allegedly falling from the roof of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur on Saturday. The police and Forensic team reached the school to conduct further investigation.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Rajasthan: Sixth-grade girl dies after falling from roof at prestigious private school in Jaipur
Representative Image credit: iStock
A sixth-grade girl died allegedly falling from the roof of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur on Saturday. The police and Forensic team reached the school to conduct further investigation. Lakhan Singh, Station House Officer of Mansarovar Police Station, said that the girl was taken to the Metro Mas Hospital, where she was declared dead.

SHO Lakhan Singh said, "She is a girl from the 6th grade. After receiving information about her falling from the roof, we reached Metro MAS Hospital, where she lost her life. Her parents have reached the site... We are collecting the witnesses. No written or verbal complaint has been submitted yet." State Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed his condolences to the family and directed District Education Officer to investigate the entire matter and submit a report.

While talking to the media, State Education Minister Madan Dilawar said, "I have received the information that a girl died after falling from the building of the Neeraja Modi School, Jaipur, which is very unfortunate. I have directed the District Education Officer to investigate the entire matter and submit a report so that action can be taken against those who were negligent or guilty.

Additional District Education Officer Sanjay Srivastava, along with other officials from the Education Department, reached the Neerja Modi School after the incident came to light and stated that the individuals responsible for the incident would be punished. While talking to the media, Sanjay Srivastava said, "... They (those responsible) should come forward. They should tell us what happened... All the necessary legal action will be taken... It is a matter of investigation... We will conduct the investigation with full responsibility, and whatever regulatory action is required will be implemented while taking legal action."Meanwhile, Congress Councillor Karan Sharma made a serious allegation, stating that attempts were made to "erase the witness."

He said, "The incident happened at almost 12:30 PM. I reached the site as soon as I got the information... Other students told me the girl had been taken to Metro Mas Hospital. When I reached the hospital, the doctors had already declared her dead. The girl's name is Amayra... Her classmates told me that she was facing some issues... An attempt was made to erase the witness by pouring water from the 5th floor to the ground floor...."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

