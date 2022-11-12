Search icon
Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400

Sirohi, Rajasthan: The couple was shell-shocked by the incident that took place on Wednesday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400
Rajasthan, Sirohi rape (Representational)

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, a woman was gang raped as her husband had only Rs 1,400 to give to the robbers. The police said on Saturday that four robbers had invaded their home with the intention of robbing them. But since the man couldn't give them more money, they assaulted the woman.

The couple was shell-shocked by the incident that took place on Wednesday night. They didn't step out of their house till Friday when they approached the police.

The woman's husband works as a watchman. They were planning to sleep when four men barged into their house. They made the man strip and demanded money. He gave them Rs 1400. They demanded more money or valuables. They then gave them some silver jewellery.

When the robbers didn't get any more money, they gang-raped the woman in front of her husband.

Also read: Rajasthan man murders parents, 2 sons before committing suicide

The police have arrested three accused and are searching for the fourth, reported PTI.

Last month, Rajasthan made headlines after reports emerged saying girls were being auctioned in Bhilwara. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered a probe into the allegations and promised the culprits will not be spared.

