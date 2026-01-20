FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

INDIA

Rajasthan Shocker: Photographer attacks 14-year-old girl with acid in Sri Ganganagar, investigation underway

A 14-year-old girl in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, survived an acid attack after refusing a stranger’s advances. The accused, 19-year-old Omprakash, was arrested after a three-day search. Police used CCTV footage and local intelligence, offering a Rs 25,000 reward for information.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

Rajasthan Shocker: Photographer attacks 14-year-old girl with acid in Sri Ganganagar, investigation underway
A 14-year-old schoolgirl narrowly escaped serious harm after an acid attack in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The incident occurred when the girl reportedly refused to speak to a stranger and reprimanded him, prompting violent retaliation. Authorities have arrested the accused, 19-year-old Omprakash, alias Jani, after a three-day manhunt.

Attack Linked to Past Encounter

Police investigations revealed that Omprakash had previously seen the girl at a wedding he was covering as a photographer. Following this meeting, he attempted to contact her, but she rebuked him. Feeling humiliated, Omprakash allegedly decided to take revenge.

On the day of the attack, the girl, a class 9 student, was walking to school in the Subhash Park area when Omprakash approached on his motorcycle and threw a bottle of acid at her. While the girl sustained burns on her clothing and a finger, she escaped life-threatening injuries.

Planned Attack and Escape

Authorities said the accused had meticulously planned both the attack and his escape. Omprakash covered his face with a cloth and a helmet and concealed his bike’s number plate to evade identification. Police confirmed that the attack was motivated by frustration over unrequited feelings toward the girl.

Reward and CCTV Investigation

The incident was caught on camera, but identification was initially challenging due to the concealed face and number plate. Police conducted a thorough review of CCTV footage and collected local intelligence to trace the perpetrator. Superintendent of Police Dr Amrita Duhan had earlier announced a Rs 25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the accused.

Arrest and Public Parade

Omprakash was taken into custody on Monday. To send a strong message and deter similar crimes, the police paraded the accused through the local market, emphasising the consequences of such acts.

Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident and any additional legal actions required. The swift police response and community cooperation were credited for preventing a more severe tragedy.

This incident highlights the ongoing concerns about acid attacks in India and underscores the importance of timely intervention, CCTV monitoring, and public vigilance in ensuring safety.

