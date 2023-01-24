Rajasthan Shocker: Couple throws 5-month-old daughter into canal to save job, both arrested

A shocking incident from Rajasthan's Bikaner region has come to light in which a man and his wife allegedly threw their infant daughter into a canal in an effort to preserve his government job. Police detained the couple on Monday for intentionally drowning their daughter.

The man has been identified by the police as "Jhanwarlal," a 36-year-old contract school assistant in the Chandsar village. Jhanwarlal had declared in an affidavit that he had two children in December of the previous year. He worried that if the police found out he had more than two children, he might lose his job.

According to Circle Officer Vinod Kumar, it was revealed that a man and a woman in Chhattargarh, Bikaner, threw a baby girl into a canal. The 5-month-old girl's dead body was later found by police. The couple was identified as the parents of the deceased girl, and both of the accused were taken into custody. He continued, "The accused allegedly threw his daughter into the canal because he wanted to get a permanent job."

According to Bikaner Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav, a case has been filed against Jhawarlal Meghwal and his wife Geeta Devi under sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chhatargarh police station.

