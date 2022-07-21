Search icon
Rajasthan seer protesting against illegal mining sets himself on fire

The Bharatpur administration clamped a mobile internet ban in some areas of the district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje slammed the Congress government over the incident. (File)

A seer in Bharatpur's Deeg set himself on fire protesting against illegal mining. The incident took place a day after another seer climbed a mobile tower to stop stone mining. The seriously injured seer has been referred to Jaipur.

Khoh SHO Vinod Kumar said the seer has been identified as Vijay Das. He set himself on fire at the protest site. A police team doused the fire using a blanket. The seer has 80 percent burn injuries, Superintendent of Bharatpur Medical College Dr Jigyasa Sahni said. 

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje slammed the Congress government over the incident saying the Ashok Gehlot dispensation is responsible for the suicide attempt. 

"The state government did not pay heed to the demand of saints and seers to stop illegal mining. A saint's attempt of self-immolation is the result of this," she said.

The internet was suspended to prevent rumour mongering. 

Meanwhile, Narayan Das, the seer who had climbed the mobile tower, came down. He and other seers have been protesting against the mining for several days.

With inputs from PTI

