Rajasthan schools closed in 11 district tomorrow as IMD issues Red alert for heavy rainfall; check list here

Heavy rains caused flooding in several parts of Rajasthan, prompting school closures and red alerts in multiple districts.

Rajasthan has been experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, with isolated places receiving extremely heavy rain, according to officials from the Jaipur Meteorological Centre. On Monday, the weather department confirmed that several cities across the state have been affected. Due to the ongoing downpour, schools in 11 districts have been closed for Monday and Tuesday as a safety measure. These districts include Jhalawar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Tonk, Bhilwara, Baran, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Salumber, Banswara, and Ajmer. The heaviest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan was recorded in Ramganj Mandi (Kota) with 242 mm, followed by Jaitura (Bhilwara) with 235 mm.

In western Rajasthan, the highest rainfall was 88 mm, recorded in Bali (Pali district). In Bijolia area of Bhilwara, continuous rainfall for over 15 hours has created a flood-like situation. A video clip showing a 25-seater boat rowing on a flooded road has gone viral. Rescue teams from the civil defence department are actively working in several affected areas to help residents. Officials reported that water levels have risen up to 5 feet on the Eru river bridge, causing concern. Due to the high volume of rain, 12 gates of the Kota Barrage were opened on Monday to release excess water. Similarly, six gates of the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam in Chittorgarh, located on the Chambal river, were opened on Sunday night. In view of the ongoing situation, the weather department has issued alerts:

Red alert for very heavy rainfall in 4 districts Orange alert for 10 districts Yellow alert for 17 districts Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said that the monsoon trough line has returned to its normal position and is currently passing through Bikaner and Kota. Due to this, more heavy rain is expected on Monday and in several districts on July 29 and 30. The authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to stay alert and follow safety advisories.