Daughter of former state Rajasthan minister kidnapped, investigation underway

Rajasthan's former state minister and congress leader Gopal Kesawat's daughter was kidnapped in Jaipur on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Daughter of Rajasthan state minister has been abducted | Photo: Pixabay

Rajasthan's former state minister and congress leader Gopal Kesawat's daughter was kidnapped in Jaipur. The leader registered a case at Pratapnagar police station. team of CAST and DST have started investigating. 

Kesawat's 21-year-old daughter Abhilasha Kesawat was abducted from the Pratapnagar police station area, says media reports. As per the leader's statement, Abhilasha went to the market at around 5 pm on Monday.  At 6 pm, she called the minister to inform him that some boys were following her. Once the Congress leader reached the spot, both his daughter and her scooty were nowhere to be found. 

https://youtu.be/MGr72COFlHA

Case filed against four people

In the police complaint, Gopal Kesawat accused four people Jai Singh, Vijender, Devendra and Radha of kidnapping his daughter. Gopal Kesawat also alleged that these four had threatened to kill him a few days back.

Police started that investigation on Tuesday morning and found her scooty near the airport. Police are now looking for Abhilasha on the basis of CCTV footage, suggests reports.

Gopal Kesawat has been attacked many times in the past due to personal enmity, say reports. Kesawat believes that these attacks are triggered by his campaign launched in 2014 against drugs. 

