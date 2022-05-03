Rajasthan's CNG price reaches nearly Rs 100 in these cities, know details here

File Photo

Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed not only in India but in other countries. Due to rising prices of petrol and diesel, people started to shift to another transport method like CNG but now, CNG prices in Rajasthan have almost reached Rs 100/kg.

Prices for one kilogramme of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Chittor and Udaipur have now risen to Rs 93.95, with a very strong probability that it will soon surpass Rs 100. Surprisingly, CNG costs 12 to 14 rupees cheaper in the surrounding region of these two cities. For comparison, the price for 1 kg of CNG in Jaipur is around Rs 81, whereas the price for CNG in Delhi is Rs 71.61 per kg.

You may be wondering, why various regions of the state have such disparities in CNG price? The simple answer is that the Central Government has granted CNG selling rights to several corporations in the same state, resulting in significant variance in cost.

In recent times, CNG vehicles have been in high demand among the new car buyers in India which resulted in car manufacturers adding new CNG models to their lineup. For those who want to convert their petrol car to CNG, there are aftermarket CNG conversion kits available, however, bear in mind that these aftermarket conversions may violate your vehicle's warranty.

CNG vehicles need a longer time to fill their fuel tanks than gasoline or diesel vehicles because the CNG is composed of natural petroleum gases, which are stored under high pressure.

CNG vehicle owners sometimes have to wait for hours in line to fill up their vehicles, and with costs reaching around Rs 100, it can be assumed that the CNG vehicle owners would not be pleased.