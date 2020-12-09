Rajasthan: Ruling Congress loses to BJP in Panchayat, Zila Parishad polls

In a major shocker to the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan, the saffron party in the state swept 1,911 seats in the recently held Panchayat Samiti elections while the Congress was limited to 1,781 seats.

The Independents gained 425 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party got 3 seats while CPI-M captured 16 seats in the elections while RLP got 57 seats, according to the state election commission website.

The results for 4,239 seats were announced out of 4,371. The counting was still underway.

BJP's winning streak continued with Panchayat Samiti elections where they have won the Zila Parishad elections where BJP won 353 seats while Congress was limited to 252.

CPI-M garnered two seats, the Independents 18 and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party had 10 seats.

"This victory is the people's stamp on BJP's rural policies. It reflects PM Narendra Modi's developed ideology for farmers and this victory also reflects the hard efforts taken by BJP workers," BJP state president Satish Poonia said.

The Panchayat and Zila Parishad polls victories come at a time when Modi's policies were being protested against in Rajasthan by the Congress government who were supporting the bandh call on Tuesday. When they were pelting stones on BJP office as a part of Bharat Bandh, people voted against their two years of misrule which was marred by lawlessness.

Also, there was no implementation of farm loan waiver as promised by Congress leaders during assembly elections, the school fee issue, electricity bill issue was further left unresolved, he added.

Poonia said, "The outspoken Rajasthan PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara could not make Congress win in his own constituency, also health minister Raghu Sharma and former PCC chief Sachin Pilot could not win in his own home turf, it seems that Congress is losing its hold after two years in power," he said.

Udailal Anjana, state cooperative minister was among the winners for Congress.

State Election Commission conducted these elections in 21 districts -- Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittaurgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawad, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The polls were held in four phases including November 23, 29, December 1, and 5.

BJP National president J.P. Nadda tweeted: "I thank the people of the rural areas of the state, farmers and women for putting their faith in the BJP in the Panchayati Raj and Zila Parishad elections in Rajasthan. This victory symbolises the trust of poor, farmers and workers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."