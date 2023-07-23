Headlines

Rajasthan: Restaurant owner beaten to death by employees over food preparation

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, death toll remains at 27

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: Restaurant owner beaten to death by employees over food preparation

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, death toll remains at 27

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

7 best films based on Kargil War

Chola to Gupta: 10 Richest empires of ancient India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan: Restaurant owner beaten to death by employees over food preparation

The brothers beat up the restaurant owner, leaving him critically injured before fleeing.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A man was beaten to death by two employees in his restaurant in the Kalwar area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Hamir Singh (45) had an argument over food preparation with Sunil and Bablu, two brothers who worked at his restaurant, Kalwar SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

The brothers beat up Singh, leaving him critically injured before fleeing.

The injured restaurant owner was rushed to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital here where he died on Sunday morning during treatment, Singh said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

A case has been lodged against the accused employees who hail from Uttar Pradesh, the SHO said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the duo. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Final live

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Howrah, over 50 shops burnt, video

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Meet monk who made a Rs 2040 Crore meditation app

Meet one of Mumbai's richest men who bought Rs 1200 crore house in London; not Mukesh Ambani, Radhakishan Damani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE