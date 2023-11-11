Headlines

Rajasthan: Protest erupts in Dausa after cop allegedly rapes 4-year-old girl

Air pollution may worsen Covid-19 infection, suspended dust particles in air may spread virus: Health Ministry

India

Rajasthan: Protest erupts in Dausa after cop allegedly rapes 4-year-old girl

The BJP hit out at the Rajasthan Congress government over the rape of a child allegedly by a policeman, saying while its government at the Centre believes in "beti bachao" the dispensation led by CM Gehlot stands for "rapists bachao."

PTI

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

A four-year-old child is allegedly being raped by a police officer, and this has led to a large-scale protest outside the police station in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The sub-inspector who is being accused of raping the girl was beaten up by the villagers who had gathered in huge numbers outside the police station.

It is stated that on Friday afternoon, while on election duty, Sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh enticed the girl into his room and sexually assaulted her. At the moment, the girl is being treated at a government hospital. Assistant Superintendent of Police Bajrang Singh said that the culprit has been taken into custody and is the subject of an investigation.

The BJP on Saturday hit out at the Rajasthan Congress government over the rape of a child allegedly by a policeman, saying while its government at the Centre believes in "beti bachao" (save daughter) the dispensation led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stands for "rapists bachao." BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited a number of cases of atrocities against women and children, including those involving police and other government officials, to allege that rapists have "high confidence" in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

Noting that the child was only four years of age and came from a Dalit family, the BJP spokesperson alleged that an FIR was registered only after protests erupted amid efforts to save the guilty person and remove evidence.

The state government's action is marked by incompetence and connivance, he said.

Protectors have become predators because the state government has a "pro-active" and institutional system to help save rapists, he alleged, adding that family members of some Congress leaders have been involved in the brutalisation of women.

"This is the guarantee the Congress government in Rajasthan has delivered," Poonawalla said.

Anywhere between 18 and 22 such incidents are reported from the state every day, he said, and also alleged Rajasthan has become number one in cases of atrocities against women and Dalits.

He also cited some comments of Gehlot and minister Shanti Dhariwal to accuse the government of "victim-shaming." Taking a jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had come up with slogan, "ladki hoon lad sakti hoon," he said women in Rajasthan are asking "ladki hoon Bach sakti hoon?" Will the Congress continue to save rapists and criminals? he asked and went on to claim that women voters in Rajasthan have decided to throw out the most "anti-women and anti-Dalit" government in the country. 

