Rajasthan Polls 2023: BJP issues first list, 7 MPs among 41 candidates; check all names here

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23.

PTI

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

The BJP has issued the first list of 41 candidates including 7 MPs for Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023. Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are among the seven BJP parliamentarians who will contest the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

While Diya Kumari will fight the elections from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency, Rathore will be contesting from Jhotwara, also in Jaipur district. Diya Kumari is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.
A BJP spokesperson said in Jaipur that the party's central election committee has approved the names of 41 candidates.

Rajasthan has a 200-member assembly for which polling will take place on November 23. Apart from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for all five states on December 3.

READ | Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

This will be the last set of assembly elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. While Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by BJP, Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Mizoram by Mizo National Front (MNF). For the first time, a new Election Seizure Management System is being introduced for the assembly polls to enhance oversight to ensure inducement-free elections.

 

 

