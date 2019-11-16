Rajasthan: Polling in 49 civic bodies to elect 2,100 ward councillors underway

Voting underway in civic body election in Rajasthan.

Polling in Rajasthan's 49 civic bodies to elect 2,100 ward councillors is currently underway. The polling started at 7 am on Saturday and will continue till 5 pm in the evening.

33.06 lakh voters in the state will exercise their franchise to elect among a total of 7944 candidates who filed their nominations, state election commission stated.

Out of the 33.06 lakh voters, 17.05 lakh are men and 16.01 lakh women.

Chief Electoral Officer Shyam Singh Rajpurohit stated on Friday that necessary arrangements have been made for 'free, fair and peaceful polls.'

The counting of votes will commence on November 19.

Apart from this, the election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will take place on November 26 and 27 respectively.