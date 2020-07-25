Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to protest in front of all Raj Bhawans across India

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, which even saw Congress MLAs protest at Raj Bhavan, the grand old party has decided to kick off an online protest on Sunday. On Monday, the party will protest in front of all Raj Bhavans across India.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that Congress will hold a nationwide Online Campaign on Sunday which will be called "Speak Up for Democracy". This, Venugopal claimed, is "against the BJP`s constant attempts to topple elected Govts & misusing constitutional bodies for their dirty political games".

Venugopal informed that all state units of the Congress will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday. The decision was taken to mark the Congress`s protest against the "naked murder of democracy & subverting institutions," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening the assembly session.

The BJP has demanded that the Chief Minister be booked under IPC Section 124 for the latter's 'Raj Bhawan gherao' comment. The party has submitted a referendum to the governor, to this end.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of a conspiracy to bring down party government in Rajasthan and said the state Governor should call an assembly session so that the truth comes out before people.

Gandhi's remarks have come amid a factional fight in the state Congress between camps led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Ever since Congress leader Sachin Pilot rebelled against the leadership of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the stability of the government has been in question.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs. Pilot and MLAs supporting him have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the notices.

Meanwhile, the matter regarding the notice issued to Pilot and other rebel MLAs by the Speaker is sub-judice.

