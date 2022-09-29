Rajasthan political crisis: Congress aim is to win 2023, says Sachin Pilot after meeting Sonia Gandhi

File image of Sachin Pilot, Sonia Gandhi

Sachin Pilot, a senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, arrived at Congress President Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi on Thursday for a meeting.

The meeting happened just hours after Pilot's adversary, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, met Sonia Gandhi and later said that he would not run for President of the Congress after accepting "moral responsibility" for his state's political crisis.

Gehlot also said the decision on whether he would remain Chief Minister would be taken by Sonia Gandhi.

"It is often debated that BJP and Congress government keeps coming every five years in Rajasthan. I don't see any reason why Congress cannot return for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan in 2023. We will work towards this," Pilot told reporters after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

I met Congress president today. She listened to me calmly. We held a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan. I told her my sentiments, my feedback.All of us want to win the 2023 polls (in Rajasthan) by working hard. We'll have to work together: Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/6iDyBceZcE — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

“She listened to me calmly. We held a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan. I told her my sentiments, my feedback,” Pilot was quoted as saying by ANI.

The meetings come only days after an open mutiny by Gehlot's supporters over a prospective leadership shift in the state, which raised the prospect of Pilot taking over as Chief Minister as the senior leader neared the office of Congress President.

The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists, Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore, to explain why they should not face disciplinary action within 10 days.

A parallel conference of 82 MLAs was held at Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur to set the party's demands. They did not attend an official legislature party gathering called to pass a resolution authorizing the Congress chief to pick Gehlot's replacement.

With the Rajasthan event posing a serious challenge to the party, the Congress President has also met with senior party officials from around the country to discuss how to address the problem.

