FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here

Karan Johar celebrates Border 2's success, declares Bollywood is 'here to stay', shuts down haters: 'All Dhurandhars will cross Borders'

Rajasthan: Police seize 10000 kg of explosive material, detonators ahead of Republic Day; probe underway

Happy Republic Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and quotes to share

Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

Border 2 box office collection: Sunny's film is in BEAST mode, creates history

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeIndia

INDIA

Rajasthan: Police seize 10000 kg of explosive material, detonators ahead of Republic Day; probe underway

Rajasthan Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting a man and seizing nearly 10,000 kg of explosives linked to illegal mining in Nagaur district.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 07:32 AM IST

Rajasthan: Police seize 10000 kg of explosive material, detonators ahead of Republic Day; probe underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant operation, Rajasthan Police have busted a large-scale smuggling network involved in supplying explosives for illegal mining activities in the state. A joint operation by the district special team and local police led to the arrest of a man, identified as Suleman Khan, and the seizure of nearly 10,000 kg of explosive material from a deserted farmhouse in Nagaur district.

Large-scale smuggling network exposed

The consignment was recovered from a farmhouse in Harsaur village under the Thawla police station area. During the raid, police recovered 187 sacks of ammonium nitrate weighing around 9,550 kg, along with detonators, detonator wires and other explosive components.

The seized material included nine cartons of detonators, multiple bundles of blue and red detonator wires, cartons of large and small “gullas”, dudet material, wooden cartons and packets of APSOD explosive substances. Officials said the explosives were stored in four separate rooms of the farmhouse, located on the outskirts of the village, in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

Accused had links with illegal mining operators

Nagaur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said preliminary questioning revealed that the accused supplied the material to people involved in illegal mining activities. “He admitted during initial interrogation that the explosive material was being sold to those engaged in unlawful mining operations,” the officer said. Police believe the recovered consignment is worth several crores of rupees in the illegal market.

Investigators found that Suleman has a criminal history, with three previous cases registered against him. Two of these are currently under trial, while he was acquitted in one case. A case has been registered against him under the Explosives Act of 1884, the Explosive Substances Act of 1908 and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Central agencies may join probe

Further investigation is underway. “If any links with networks operating in other states emerge, central agencies will also be involved,” Kachhawa said. The arrest was made following coordinated action by the district special team and the Thawla police, who had received inputs about the storage of illegal explosives in the area. Police said technical surveillance and local intelligence helped track the movement and storage of the material, leading to the successful operation.

Authorities are now examining the supply chain of the explosives, including their source and intended buyers. Officials are also verifying whether the consignment was meant for use in large-scale illegal mining or other unlawful activities.

“The investigation is focused on identifying all those involved in the procurement, storage and distribution of these explosives,” a senior officer said. The accused has been produced before a court and remanded to police custody, while further raids and questioning are expected in the coming days

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday
Border 2 box office collection: Sunny's film is in BEAST mode, creates history
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard
Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'
Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan
Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026
Delhi government announces special remission to over 2000 prisoners
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement