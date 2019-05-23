Rajasthan police constable held for demanding bribe

Head Constable Bala Ram had demanded a bribe Rs. 5000 from Ramkishore to submit a favourable final report.

A Rajasthan police head constable was Thursday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said. Head Constable Bala Ram, posted with Merta Road police station in Nagaur district, had demanded the bribe from one Ramkishore to submit a favourable final report in a case lodged against him and his friends, an ACB official said.

"He was arrested from outside the vote counting centre in Nagaur where he was on duty. He has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.