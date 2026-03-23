Rajasthan Police bust Pakistan-linked spy network after Air Force staffer arrested for passing secret information

In a major operation, Rajasthan Police have arrested a civilian employee at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

The Rajasthan Police has busted a Pakistan-linked criminal spy network in a major operation and as a result arrested a civilian employee posted at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam. The accused has been arrested for allegedly transferring classified information of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to operatives in Pakistan.

The incident has sparked a serious concern regarding a major intelligence breach rendering national security vulnerable and risking it at the hands of multiple handlers and persons involved with illegal activities.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafulla Kumar, the investigation started in January when Jhabararam, a resident of Jaisalmer, was arrested and his interrogation revealed crucial leads. As investigation proceeded further, the investigators found another suspect, Sumit Kumar, who was in continuous contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives, ANI reported.

Authorities have inferred that these cross-border links suggest a broader and coordinated espionage network that may have operational for some time, and they believe that further investigation would lead to more arrests and disclosures.

How did the operation expose Pakistani spy network?

The investigation found that the accused, 36-year-old Sumit Kumar, was presently employed as an MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) at the Air Force Station in Chabua, Dibrugarh, Assam. Misusing his official position, he would gather confidential information related to the Air Force Station and transmit it to Pakistani handlers via social media.

A team from Rajasthan Intelligence along with Air Force Intelligence, New Delhi, in a joint operation took the accused in Chabua in their custody and brought him to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. Various intelligence agencies conducted a joint interrogation by at this facility after which it was revealed that the accused had been in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agency since 2023 and was sharing sensitive information in exchange for monetary payments.

The interrogation further revealed that the accused had shared critical information pertaining not only to the Air Force Station in Chabua but also to other military installations, including the Air Force Station in Nal (Bikaner district). This information included details regarding the locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems, and confidential data concerning officers and personnel, the release noted.

Furthermore, the accused assisted Pakistani handlers in creating social media accounts using mobile numbers registered in his own name. In connection with this serious matter, the accused was arrested on March 22 at the Special Police Station, Jaipur (Rajasthan), in a case registered under various sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the BNS, 2023. This operation has led to a major exposure of a Pakistan-backed espionage network active within the country, and further investigations are underway.