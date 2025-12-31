Rajasthan police bust BIG explosive racket on New Year's Eve! Cease 150 Kg Ammonium Nitrate, other items, check details

On New Year's Eve, the Rajasthan police busted a major racket as they recovered more than 100 kg of explosives from a car. The police have detained two men who were travelling in the car and have been questioning them. The operation was led by the District Special Task Force (DST).

On New Year's Eve, the Rajasthan police busted a major racket as they recovered more than 100 kg of explosives from a car. The police have detained two men who were travelling in the car and have been questioning them. The operation was led by the District Special Task Force (DST).

DSP Mrityunjay Mishra told ANI, “Explosives were seized from a Maruti Ciaz car. 150 kg of ammonium nitrate hidden in sacks of urea seized. In addition, police recovered 200 explosive batteries and 1100 meters of wire. Two accused have been arrested. One is Surendra and the other is Surendra Mochi...An investigation is underway...”

The police seize the material from the Tonk–Jaipur highway, in the Baroni Police Station area, during a vehicle-checking drive held especially for prevention of any untoward incident on New Year's Eve, December 31.

Reports also say that the suspects were driving towards Boondi to illegally transport the explosive material and they were intercepted on their way. According to ANI, many bags contained ammonium nitrate which were kept in the car. The two arrested men belong to Boondi district.

According to more reports, the men had hidden the explosive substance inside sacks of urea fertiliser, allegedly to escape detection during their transportation.

The number of substances shows the graveness of the crime.