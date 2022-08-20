Rajasthan: At least 6 killed and 20 injured in road accident in Pali, PM expresses grief

Photo: ANI

At least six people were killed and over 20 injured after a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.

The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located. Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said six people died in the accident while more than 20 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Rajasthan Visuals from the accident site at Sumerpur in Pali district where a tractor collided with a truck leaving over 5 people dead as many as 25 injured https://t.co/FPHSNP85Wm pic.twitter.com/mpbScSImt5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 19, 2022

The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

"The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," the PM said.

The accident in Pali Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2022

READ | 'Not afraid, CBI is being misused': Manish Sisodia after day-long CBI raids at home