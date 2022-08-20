Search icon
Rajasthan: At least 6 killed and 20 injured in road accident in Pali, PM expresses grief

Rajasthan road accident: The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:26 AM IST

Photo: ANI

At least six people were killed and over 20 injured after a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.

The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located. Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said six people died in the accident while more than 20 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

"The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," the PM said.

 

