Rajasthan: Non-Muslim Kota school in spotlight as parents allege Class 2 children being taught 'Ammi Abbu'

Representational Image

A private school in Rajasthan’s Kota is in the spotlight after parents alleged that children were being taught Urdu words like “Ammi Abbu” (mother and father), according to Zee News sources.

The sources quoted several parents saying that Class 2 books of the non-Muslim English school include words like ‘Ammi Abbu’ and ‘Farooq Biryani’ among others.

The Urdu words are reportedly mentioned in a Class 2 book of a Hyderabad-based publication.

Sources said that parents approached the Bajrang Dal with their complaint, following which the organisation lodged a complaint with the state education department, alleging Islamicisation attempts by the school authorities.

Amid protest by the parents, the school administration has banned the use of the book as of now. They said the action was taken as soon as the matter came into light.

Notably, the book in question is part of the curriculum across several English-medium schools in the country.