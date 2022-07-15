Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rajasthan: Non-Muslim Kota school in spotlight as parents allege Class 2 children being taught 'Ammi Abbu'

Zee News sources quoted several parents alleging that a Class 2 book in the non-Muslim English school include words like ‘Ammi Abbu’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

Rajasthan: Non-Muslim Kota school in spotlight as parents allege Class 2 children being taught 'Ammi Abbu'
Representational Image

A private school in Rajasthan’s Kota is in the spotlight after parents alleged that children were being taught Urdu words like “Ammi Abbu” (mother and father), according to Zee News sources. 

The sources quoted several parents saying that Class 2 books of the non-Muslim English school include words like ‘Ammi Abbu’ and ‘Farooq Biryani’ among others. 

The Urdu words are reportedly mentioned in a Class 2 book of a Hyderabad-based publication. 

Sources said that parents approached the Bajrang Dal with their complaint, following which the organisation lodged a complaint with the state education department, alleging Islamicisation attempts by the school authorities. 

Amid protest by the parents, the school administration has banned the use of the book as of now. They said the action was taken as soon as the matter came into light.  

Notably, the book in question is part of the curriculum across several English-medium schools in the country. 

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    Most Viewed
    More
    The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
    Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
    6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
    Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
    Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    NTA JIPMAT 2022: Provisional answer key out! See how to raise objection here
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More
    This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.