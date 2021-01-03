Rajasthan imposes night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 13 districts including Jaipur, Udaipur

Rajasthan government on Saturday informed that night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will continue to be in force within the urban limits of the district headquarter towns of 13 districts in the view of COVID-19.

The government released fresh COVID-19 guidelines for caution, surveillance and containment till January 15.

The curfew will remain imposed in Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar as per the guidelines.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that due to better management of the pandemic and decisions like the imposition of night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, the situation in the state was now largely under control. The death rate is steadily decreasing and the recovery rate is increasing, he had said.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till January 15 for students and regular class activities. However, online education will continue, they stated.

Cinema halls, entertainment parks will remain closed till January 15 besides restrictions on social, political and cultural events, the state government said in its guidelines.

Factory production units and factories working in night shifts, IT companies, chemist shops, essential services etc will remain exempt from the night curfew, it was stated in the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Department Saturday conducted dry runs for anti-Covid vaccination at 19 centres of seven districts of the state as per the Centre's protocol for the inoculation.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, "In this fight against Corona, Saturday is important for Rajasthan. From today onwards, a vaccination drive is being run in seven districts of the state. Before the actual vaccination process starts, it is necessary to ensure a perfect system for vaccination."

"I assure the people that we will keep the state leading in the vaccination process throughout the country. There is complete preparation for vaccination in the state according to the guidelines of the central government," he added.

According to a health department bulletin on Saturday, the fresh cases took the state's COVID-19 infection tally to 3,09,319 and the death toll rose to 2,705 with the five fatalities. The state's active caseload stood at 8,795 with a total of 2,97,819 people having been discharged after treatment.

(With agency inputs)