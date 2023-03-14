Rajasthan: NIA submits chargesheet in PFI case, says accused actively promoted enmity

Representational Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the first charge sheet in one of its cases against the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), identifying two accused from Rajasthan for allegedly radicalising and arms-training gullible Muslim youngsters, instructing them in the use of weapons and explosives, and collecting money for terrorist actions.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charges on Monday against Mohammad Ashif alias Asif of Kota and Sadiq Sarraf of Baran in Rajasthan under sections 120B, 153A of the Indian Penal Code and sections 13, 17, 18, 18A, and 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 after completing a large portion of their investigation into the case.

Investigation into the criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders and cadres in September 2022 to radicalise and arm gullible Muslim youth, train them in the use of weapons and explosives, and raise money for the purpose of committing acts of terror and violence in order to establish Islamic Rule in India by 2047 was the impetus for the filing of this case.

According to the NIA, the suspects included in the chargesheet are experienced PFI members who recruited and radicalised young Muslims to join the PFI and conduct acts of violence.

"They were also found involved in organising Training Camps in the handling of weapons and explosives, instigating PFI cadres to pick up arms and raising funds for carrying out violent activities. They were also found actively promoting enmity between different religious groups in India and motivating the youth to resort to violent means to establish Islamic rule in the country," said the anti-terror agency.

The NIA said that the accused radicalised gullible Muslim youth by convincing them that Islam was threatened in India and that PFI cadres and the community needed to train in the use of weaponry to safeguard Islam and establish Islamic dominance in India by 2047.

The Central agency further said that the accused were raising money under the guise of Zakat in order to buy weapons and host training camps for PFI members where they learned to use such weapons and explosives.

