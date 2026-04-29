Rajasthan: Massive fire breaks out in Kota's City Mall, no casualties reported; Video shows thick smoke emerging, watch

A massive fire broke out on the second floor of Kota's City Mall located on Jhalawar Road on Wednesday. At the time the incident occurred at City Mall, most showrooms and shops were just preparing to open for the day. No casulaties reported.

A massive fire broke out on the second floor of Kota's City Mall located on Jhalawar Road on Wednesday. At the time the incident occurred at City Mall, most showrooms and shops were just preparing to open for the day, therefore, no casualties were reported as the number of people were relatively low in the Mall. As per reports, City Mall is situated neat the 'Physics Wallah' coaching institute. The entire coaching institute was evacuated, and the students were safely brought out.

Fire brought under control after 2 hours efforts

At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was extinguished after a strenuous effort lasting approximately two hours. The Kota Police have stated that "the chances of casualties are negligible since the mall had not opened yet."

Speaking to the reporter, Fire Officer Amjad Khan said, "The fire was reported about 1.5 hours ago. We dispatched fire trucks from all stations. Due to the severity of the fire, a total of 12 fire trucks are currently engaged in firefighting efforts. The fire has been largely controlled; we're trying to subdue the smoke now. Twelve fire trucks are continuously refilled and used for the operation..."

Meanwhile, SP of Kota, Tejaswini Gautam, while talking to the reporters, said, "Even though the mall was closed, our priority is to check if there's anyone trapped inside once the fire is doused...Over a dozen fire stations, SDRF personnel, civil defence, and police rescue teams are involved in the operation to prevent the fire from spreading and to ensure no further accidents occur. We'll further investigate the cause."

(ANI inputs)

