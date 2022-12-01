Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rajasthan: Man kills his wife in order to collect insurance money of Rs 1.90 crore, says police

The accused allegedly planned to kill his wife so that he could collect her insurance money, according to the police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:53 AM IST

Rajasthan: Man kills his wife in order to collect insurance money of Rs 1.90 crore, says police
Rajasthan: Man kills his wife in order to collect insurance money of Rs 1.90 crore, says police

A man got his wife killed to get an insurance amount of ₹ 1.90 crore allegedly by hiring a history-sheeter who with others rammed their car into a motorcycle she was riding on, police said here on Wednesday.

Shalu along with her cousin Raju was going to a temple on a motorcycle on the request of her husband, Mahesh Chand, on October 5, police said and added that around 4.45 am, a SUV hit their vehicle.

While the woman died on the spot, her cousin succumbed to injuries during treatment, they said.

It seemed to be a road accident and her family members also suspected this. However, during probe, it was revealed that Chand had conspired to kill his wife for her insurance money, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vandita Rana said on Wednesday that Chand had got Shalu insured for a period of 40 years. The insured amount was ₹ 1 crore on natural death and ₹ 1.90 crore on death in accident, the officer said.

Chand had contracted history-sheeter Mukesh Singh Rathore to kill Shalu. Rathore had demanded ₹ 10 lakh for the job and was given ₹ 5.5 lakh in advance, police said, adding that Rathore involved other men for this task.

Also read: Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: First phase polling today, 788 candidates in fray; check voting timings, key candidates

Shalu had married Chand in 2015 and they had a daughter. But after two years of marriage, they started having disputes and she started living at her parents' home. She had also registered a case of domestic violence in 2019, according to police.

Chand got Shalu insured recently. He later told her that he had made a wish and to get it fulfilled, she would have to go to a Hanuman temple for 11 consecutive days on a motorcycle without disclosing this to anyone, police said.   He also said that once his wish is fulfilled, he will get her home. On this, she started going to the temple with her cousin on the motorcycle, they said.

On October 5, when Shalu and Raju were going to the temple, Rathore along with three others chased them in an SUV and hit their motorcycle, police said, adding that Chand was on a motorcycle following the SUV.

They said after the accident, he returned from the spot.   Rathore and two others -- the SUV's owner Rakesh Singh and Sonu -- have also been arrested. Two other accused are absconding, police said.

(Source: PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Not just Nick Jonas, THESE celebs too have been diagnosed with diabetes in the past
Urvashi Rautela should be next Barbie girl, these pics are proof
Enola Holmes 2, Khakee The Bihar Chapter, Monica O My Darling, Tanaav: OTT release in November 2022
5 times Malaika Arora aced with her stunning outfits
Buttermilk health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include chaas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden number within 8 seconds?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.