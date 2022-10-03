Rajasthan man held for threatening Delhi man over morphed footage to extort money

Police announced on Monday that a 23-year-old man from Rajasthan had been detained for allegedly extorting money from a resident of Delhi by threatening to post his altered pornographic film on social media.

They claimed that the culprit, Govind Ram, a citizen of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, had three mobile phones that had been used in the crime's commission retrieved from him.

A man complained in April of this year that he had received a WhatsApp message from a woman, and the two had since begun corresponding. According to the authorities, the complainant also chatted with her through video call.

An altered video of the complainant with a woman was sent to him a few days later. They said that the film also had some sexual material.

They continued, saying that after the accused requested payment from the complainant for failing to post it on social networking sites, the latter sent him Rs 12,500.

The phone number and bank account information were acquired and analysed throughout the investigation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma. The mobile number was discovered to be operational in Rajasthan.

Ram was taken into custody from Bharatpur after his email address that was connected to the accused's bank account was also put under surveillance, he claimed.

Ram admitted during questioning that he met some of his old pals and other persons who made morphed pornographic videos of victims in order to extort money from them while working as an electrician. The DCP claimed that they had an impact on him.

"He along with his brother Gautam and other friends formed their own gang for sexual extortion and started extorting money," Sharma claimed.

On WhatsApp, the gang members used to call males and speak to them while posing as ladies. He said, They taped their nude videos and then modified them to demand money.

According to the police, efforts are being undertaken to apprehend further gang members.

(With inputs from PTI)