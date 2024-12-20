Nearly two dozen vehicles caught fire, and many trucks and trolleys were burnt to ashes. The accident took place near a petrol pump in the Bhankrota area.

A major accident and fire occurred in Jaipur's Bhankrota area early today on the main Ajmer Road. Four people have died, and nearly 40 vehicles, including trucks and trolleys, were burnt. The fire started due to multiple vehicle collisions near a petrol pump. Authorities are working to put out the fire.



Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), while speaking to ANI, said, "A horrific accident and fire occurred in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur. The accident happened early today on the main Ajmer Road.

"The fire started due to a collision involving several vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire," SP Amit Kumar added.

#WATCH | Bhankrota Fire Accident | Jaipur | The efforts by the rescue team are underway to recover a body from a container gutted in the massive fire that broke out in the Bhankrota area. pic.twitter.com/MbS4DjM1KQ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

He further explained, "This accident probably involved a gas tanker, which may have intensified the fire. Many nearby vehicles have also caught fire. Police, civil defence, and the fire brigade are working tirelessly to control the situation. There are some casualties; we are trying to ascertain the details."



Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni said, "Four people have died so far in the accident, and nearly 40 vehicles have caught fire. Many people have also been injured."

Soni added, "A major accident and fire occurred in Jaipur's Bhankrota area. The incident took place early today on the main Ajmer Road, where nearly 40 vehicles were set ablaze. Several trucks and trolleys were reduced to ashes. The accident occurred near a petrol pump in the Bhankrota area, and the fire broke out after multiple vehicles collided one after another. Efforts are currently being made to extinguish the fire."



Moti Singh, a petrol pump employee, shared, "This accident happened around 5 o'clock in the morning when I was calculating accounts. We had a switch on and off, and suddenly, we saw all the trucks were burning. There was a Naira pump in front of us, and it also caught fire. We controlled the fire here using a cylinder.



"At that moment, as far as we could see, the fire was spreading. Many vehicles that arrived had already caught fire, but we managed to contain it at our site," he added.

In a post on X, Ashok Gehlot, the former chief minister of Rajasthan, expressed his concern, stating, "The incident of fire in a petrol pump and chemical tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway is very worrying. There are reports of many people getting injured in this accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

