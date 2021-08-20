Rajasthan Lockdown: Section 144 imposed in THIS district, ban on social gatherings from today

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan's Dholpur city by the district magistrate on Thursday. All kinds of gatherings in the district have been banned till further order. The administration said that guidelines will come into effect from August 20 and stay in force till further instructions.

Section 144 of the IPC puts a ban on gatherings of five or more people at one place. In a notification issued on Thursday, the DM informed that any public gatherings for social, political, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious purposes will be prohibited during this time.

Only a month ago the Rajasthan government had lifted the weekend curfew in the state. The state government allowed the reopening of cinema halls with certain restrictions, skill training centres and other outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while there was no new case of death, as per the health department bulletin. Among the 12 new cases, four each were reported from Alwar and Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dholpur and Pali. The number of active cases, meanwhile, has risen to 153, according to official data.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it is necessary to follow the COVID-19 protocol so that the third wave of the pandemic can be stopped.

Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines

The cinema halls/theatres/multiplex will be allowed to open with 50% capacity from 9 am to 8 pm.

Skill development centres in the state will be allowed to open with 50% capacity from 6 am to 8 pm.

Marriage functions will be permitted from 6 am to 8 pm with a maximum of 25 people.

Those coming from outside the state and who have got the first dose of vaccine will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report.