Rajasthan lockdown: New relaxations from June 2, here's what will open

In view of the declining COVID cases and positivity rate, the Rajasthan government on Monday issued guidelines to start the "unlock" process by easing certain restrictions from June 2.

The government has implemented a 'Tri-Level Public Discipline Modified Lockdown' from June 2 to provide relief in commercial and other activities. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Home Department has issued new guidelines in this regard.

According to the guidelines for the modified lockdown, exemption for various activities will be given only in those places where the positivity rate is less than 10 percent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is less than 60 percent.

New guidelines issued by Rajasthan government-

1. The weekend curfew will remain in force every Friday afternoon from 12 noon to 5 AM Tuesday till the number of active cases in the state reduces to 10,000.

2. "Public discipline curfew" will continue on the rest of the days from 12 noon to 5 AM the next day.

3. During the lockdown, the rule of five will be applicable on the gathering of 5 or more than 5 persons at any place other than the permitted category.

4. All government offices of the state will open from 9:30 AM to 4 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees till June 7, and after that with 50 percent employees.

5. At the same time, private offices can be opened up to 2 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees.

6. Inter-district movement of private vehicles will be allowed from 5 AM to 12 noon from Tuesday to Friday. After June 8, traffic will be allowed in the entire state from 5 AM to 12 noon.

7. No public, social, political, sports-related entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions/processions/festivals/fairs/haat market will be allowed.

8. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, swimming pools, amusement parks, picnic spots, all types of sports grounds and public parks and similar places will remain closed.

9. Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes, malls will not be allowed to open at present.

10. All educational, coaching institutions, libraries etc. will remain closed.

11. Public transport, including the State roadways and private buses, will be allowed from June 10, for which separate orders will be issued.