Road lights installed across hamlets in Rajasthan's Tonk removed after Panchayat Samiti elections. Villagers allege vendetta after BJP candidate Priyanka Sharma lost Ward 4.

Road lights installed across several hamlets in Rajasthan's Tonk district have been removed following the Panchayat Samiti elections. The move has triggered accusations of political vendetta after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, whose husband is reportedly the personal assistant of Niwai MLA Ram Sahay Verma, lost the election.

The controversy has emerged in Ward 4 of the Peeplu Panchayat Samiti, where nearly 50 LED street lights were reportedly installed on electricity poles across Kumharon Ki Dhani, Begampura, Hanifganj and Bijalpura villages in the Ranoli Gram Panchayat.

Residents have claimed that the lights were installed at the behest of Alok Sharma, the personal assistant of Niwai MLA Ramsahay Verma.

Sharma's wife, Priyanka Sharma, had contested the Panchayat Samiti member election from Ward 4 but lost.

According to villagers, the street lights began being removed after the election results were announced, prompting speculation that the action was linked to Priyanka Sharma's defeat.

The locals also claimed that the removal was a retaliatory move against the villages following the election outcome.

10 street lights removed amid residents' protest

Personnel of the Fault Repair Team (FRT) of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) reportedly arrived in the villages to remove the lights after finding electricity connections to the poles to be unauthorised.

Amid opposition from residents, the team managed to remove street lights from around 10 poles in Kumharon Ki Dhani.

The removal of lights from approximately 40 other poles was subsequently halted after newly elected village sarpanches reportedly agreed to pay the electricity bills.

The incident has sparked discussions among residents, with questions being raised over who had installed the lights and why they were removed immediately after the election results.

Electricity board says lights were connected illegally

JVVNL Executive Engineer DR Meena said the FRT team had found lights installed on electricity poles through unauthorised connections while visiting the villages to attend to electrical faults.

Following the team's report, officials conducted an inspection and confirmed that the lights had been connected illegally, after which the removal process was initiated, Meena said.

The JVVNL has also assigned an inquiry into the matter to the Executive Engineer. Officials said the investigation would establish the circumstances under which the lights were installed and the nature of the electricity connections.

MLA Ramsahay Verma denies political motive

Niwai MLA Ramsahay Verma rejected allegations that the removal of the street lights was linked to Priyanka Sharma's electoral defeat.

Verma said the lights had been installed by candidates ahead of Diwali and were removed after the issue of electricity bills came to light. He said the JVVNL had initiated action over the billing matter.

The MLA also said the newly elected sarpanches had agreed to pay the electricity bills, following which the removal of lights from the remaining approximately 40 poles had been stopped.

The allegations of political vendetta have nevertheless fuelled discussion in the villages, with residents questioning the timing of the removal of the lights.

The JVVNL inquiry is expected to shed further light on who installed the lights and whether the connections were unauthorised.