Rajasthan: Kin ostracised after couple elopes, 'friend' fined Rs 12 lakh

All hell broke loose in Pali of Rajasthan after a youth and a young woman eloped and got married. Two weeks ago, the panchayat ostracised the family members of the couple.

"How can a marriage take place without the sarpanch," roared the village head. He then began raining blows on the father of the boy. Many villagers kept recording the 'justice' on their mobile phones.

So enraged was the sarpanch that he even assaulted a certain Ramprakash Bhati who tried to save the boy's father, said sources. The khap panchayat, notorious for imposing its decisions on people in violation of the law, then asked the man to cough up Rs 12.5 lakh as a penalty. After Bhati failed to pay up, he too was boycotted. He then approached the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar said they are investigating the matter. They haven't arrested anyone so far.

WRATH OF KHAP

The sarpanch lost it after learning about the marriage. He called for a panchayat

The sarpanch brutally assaulted the boy’s father. He imposed a fine on a man who tried to intervene

— Zee Media Newsroom