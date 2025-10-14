Rajasthan: 19 people die after Jaisalmer bus with 57 passengers enroute catches massive fire, many injured

A private bus en route to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire near the Thaiyat village on Tuesday afternoon in which 19 people have died. The bus was carrying 57 passengers.

19 people have died after a private bus en route to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire near the Thaiyat village on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The deaths have been officially confirmed, while their dead bodies have been recovered from the bus. Officials have said that only after DNA sampling would the deceased be identified. Meanwhile, the injured have been rushed to the hospital. The rescue operations are underway.

“The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation continues,” the official said. The private bus had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur around 3 PM, as per its daily schedule. While en route near Thaiyat village, smoke suddenly began rising from the rear part of the bus with 57 passengers.

Within moments, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle. As soon as the news of the incident spread, nearby villagers and passersby rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. Local people informed the fire department and police. Burn-injured passengers are being taken to Jawahir Hospital in Jaisalmer. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Further details are awaited.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the deaths, calling the incident “extremely heart-wrenching”. The chief minister also said that instructions had been given to the authorities concerned to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected.