Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bharatpur, know why

Internet services in Rajasthan's Bharatpur have been suspended for 2 days after two local men died in Bhiwani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended internet services in Bharatpur district for 48 hours to maintain peace and order in wake of the murder of two local men, Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found in Haryana`s Bhiwani a few days back.

As per police officials, false, misleading and inflammatory material is being shared continuously on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and other social media platforms regarding the incident due to which the internet has been suspended for 48 hours.

(Also Read: Delhi, UP, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram witness weather changes; IMD predicts rainfall today)

The news follows the discovery on February 16 of the burned bodies of two cousins, Junaid and Nasir, both Ghatmika village residents, inside a car in the district of Bhiwani in Haryana. The Bajrang Dal has denied claims made by the victims' family members that the victims were beaten and then slain by group members.

Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma has issued the order, suspending all 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services (except broadband and lease lines) for 48 hours from 11 a.m. on Tuesday to 11 a.m. on March 2 to maintain peace in three tehsils of Bharatpur - Kaman, Pahari, and Sikri.

(with inputs from IANS)

