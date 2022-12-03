Rajasthan: In firing on gangster Raju Theth, man who went to meet daughter at coaching centre also killed

CCTV footage shows the four accused running away.

The shootout in Rajasthan’s Sikar, in which gangster Raju Theth was killed, led to the death of one more person while another one was injured. Four people, said to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside the gangster’s house today.

Raju was killed at the entrance of his on Piprali house in Sikar city at 9:30 am. The other person killed in the incident has been identified as Tarachand Kadwasara.

Tarachand's daughter studies in a coaching institute on Piprali road and he had reached there to meet her but the accused also fired at him thinking that he was an aide of Theth. His cousin was also injured in the shooting.

The place where the incident took place has several coaching centres and hostels. The slain gangster’s brother too ran a hostel there.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said four of the five suspects involved in the murder case have been identified. The situation in Sikar is peaceful and is being monitored, he added.

One CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused are seen present with Theth at the gate of his house. When the accused went there, a tractor trolley also reached in front of the house and it was stranded when the assailants opened fire at Theth. It is suspected that the tractor driver was also involved in the crime.

In another footage, the accused were seen fleeing after killing Theth.

Police said efforts were being made to trace the suspects. Haryana and Jhunjhunu borders have been sealed, police said.

Later in the day, a suspected car was spotted in the Jhunjhunu district. Local claimed that the occupants of the speeding car opened fire from the vehicle at some labourers who were working to repair a road in order to get the way clear. Police also initiated a search in the area.

On the other hand, soon after the murder, a person named Rohit Godara, who introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility on Facebook, saying it was to avenge the killing of Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.

Banuda, a gangster who was a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014 and it was alleged that Theth was behind the murder. The Facebook post was later deleted.