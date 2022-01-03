Rajasthan imposes fresh curbs: Read new restrictions before travelling to the state

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government on Sunday imposed fresh curbs. The decision to impose fresh restrictions was taken at a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur.

Rajasthan on Sunday recorded 355 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 9,56,883. Of this, 224 cases were reported from Jaipur alone. No deaths linked to the infection was recorded in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Medical and Health Department official said.

After Jaipur, the maximum number of cases registered was from Jodhpur which reported 34 cases, 24 in Ajmer, 12 in Pratapgarh, 11 each in Alwar, and Kota, six each in Bhilwara and Udaipur.

Fresh restrictions

The number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and weddings have been capped at 100.

Information regarding organising an event will have to be uploaded on a web portal developed by the DoIT.

In Jaipur all government and private schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 8 from January 3 to January 9.

Other standard students and coaching institutes will have to produce written consent of guardians to attend physical classes.

People coming from abroad will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Rajasthan.

They will have to be in institutional or home quarantine for seven days till test reports come negative for the virus.

Domestic travellers arriving in Rajasthan will have to produce COVID-19 double vaccine certificates.

Traveller coming to the state has to be fully vaccinated or produce RT-PCR negative test report not older than 72 hours.

COVID-appropriate behaviour to be strictly followed at religious places and offerings such as flowers and prasad will be restricted.

As per new rules, all commercial establishments in the state have to ensure double vaccination of all staffers by January 31.

A night curfew will remain in force in Rajasthan from 11 pm to 5 am across the state in view of the rising number of cases.

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)